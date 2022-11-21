PWG Straight to DVD

Not Available

1. Disco Machine vs. Quicksilver 2. El Generico vs. Joey Ryan 4-Way Elimination Match 3. Hook Bomberry vs. "The Future" Frankie Kazarian vs. TJ Perkins vs. Ronin 4. Chris Hero vs. "The Professional" Scott Lost 5. "The Fallen Angel" Christopher Daniels vs. Scorpio Sky Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Tag Team Championship Title Match 6. Super Dragon & Davey Richards (c) vs. Chris Sabin & Petey Williams Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Championship Title 3-Way Match 7. "Mr. Wrestling" Kevin Steen (c) vs. "Photogenic" Chris Bosh vs. AJ Styles