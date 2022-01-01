PWG: World's Finest

Not Available

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla presents "World's Finest" held March 17, 2012 in Los Angeles, CA featuring the PWG World Title Three-Way Match was El Generico defends against Eddie Edwards and Kevin Steen! Singles Match 1. "Pretty" Peter Avalon vs. "Mr. Wrestling" Kevin Steen Singles Match 2. Ray Rosas vs. Brian Cage-Taylor Singles Match 3. Candice LeRae vs. Joey Ryan Singles Match 4. TJ Perkins vs. Scorpio Sky Three-Way Tag Team Match 5. RockNES Monsters (Johnny Goodtime & Johnny Yuma) vs. Super Smash Bros. (Player Uno & Stupefied) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) Singles Match 6. Alex Koslov vs. Kyle O'Reilly Singles Match 7. Willie Mack vs. Roderick Strong Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Championship Title Three-Way Match 8. El Generico (Champion) vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Kevin Steen