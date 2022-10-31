Not Available

PWG Zombies (Shouldn't Run)

    Pro Wrestling Guerrilla

    1. Hardkore Kidd vs. TJ Perkins 2. Davey Richards vs. Rocky Romero 3. Hook Bomberry, Mr. Excitement, & Top Gun Talwar vs. Disco Machine, Excalibur, & Ronin 4. "Double C" Claudio Castagnoli vs. Joey Ryan 5. "The Fallen Angel" Christopher Daniels vs. Chris Hero 6. Quicksilver vs. Super Dragon Vacant Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Tag Team Championship Title Match 7. Arrogance ("Photogenic" Chris Bosh & "The Professional" Scott Lost) vs. 2 Skinny Black Guys (El Generico & Human Tornado) Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Championship Title Match 8. AJ Styles (c) vs. "Mr. Wrestling" Kevin Steen

