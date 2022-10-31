PWG Zombies (Shouldn't Run)

Not Available

1. Hardkore Kidd vs. TJ Perkins 2. Davey Richards vs. Rocky Romero 3. Hook Bomberry, Mr. Excitement, & Top Gun Talwar vs. Disco Machine, Excalibur, & Ronin 4. "Double C" Claudio Castagnoli vs. Joey Ryan 5. "The Fallen Angel" Christopher Daniels vs. Chris Hero 6. Quicksilver vs. Super Dragon Vacant Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Tag Team Championship Title Match 7. Arrogance ("Photogenic" Chris Bosh & "The Professional" Scott Lost) vs. 2 Skinny Black Guys (El Generico & Human Tornado) Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Championship Title Match 8. AJ Styles (c) vs. "Mr. Wrestling" Kevin Steen