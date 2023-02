Not Available

After the sudden death of her father, Venkat, Kerala-based Disha goes to live with his business partner, Shekhar Pillai, who wants her to marry his son, Ravi. But Disha needs more time to think, and as a result re-locates to Kent, England, to work as an Accountant. Upon arrival there, she will be compelled to work as a slave-nanny to the nephew and niece of a wealthy and influential brute, Vikram Singh, who wants her for himself at any and all cost.