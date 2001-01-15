2001

Python

  • Comedy
  • Horror
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 15th, 2001

Studio

Unified Film Organization (UFO)

Sleepy New Haven California is a small town with a big problem. A sixty foot slithering horror has arrived and shattered the town's tranquillity on it's path of death and destruction... Growing violent and more savage with each attack the gigantic creature soon becomes an unstoppable feeding machine raging beyond control of it's creator, leaving only the stripped bones of it's victims in it's wake.

Cast

Robert EnglundDr. Anton Rudolph
Casper Van DienBart Parker
William ZabkaGreg Larsen
Dana BarronKristin
Sara MornellTheresa
Wil WheatonTommy

