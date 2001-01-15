Sleepy New Haven California is a small town with a big problem. A sixty foot slithering horror has arrived and shattered the town's tranquillity on it's path of death and destruction... Growing violent and more savage with each attack the gigantic creature soon becomes an unstoppable feeding machine raging beyond control of it's creator, leaving only the stripped bones of it's victims in it's wake.
|Robert Englund
|Dr. Anton Rudolph
|Casper Van Dien
|Bart Parker
|William Zabka
|Greg Larsen
|Dana Barron
|Kristin
|Sara Mornell
|Theresa
|Wil Wheaton
|Tommy
