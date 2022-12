Not Available

Forty years after its launch, the QE2 has clocked up more miles than any other vessel and is probably the most famous ship still sailing. But the industry that created it crumbled in its wake, making the QE2 the last great liner to be built in Britain. This documentary intercuts the story of the radical ship's design, build, launch and subsequent problems with the legendary account of the struggle to keep the Clydeside yards in business.