Filmed at the storied Mid-AtlanticSportatorium in Gibsonville, NC on the 24th of March, 2018. Madi Maxx vs. Renee Michelle Kiera Hogan vs. Isla Dawn vs. Veda Scott Nicole Pain vs. Leyla Hirsch Samantha Heights vs. Angel Rose The Riley Family (Maria Manic, Penelope Ford, Savannah Evans w/ Zane Riley) vs. Thick and Juicy (Willow Nightingale and Faye Jackson) and Jordynne Grace QOC Championship Cage Match Su Yung (c) vs. Hudson Envy.