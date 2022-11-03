Christine, a village girl, raped by Jason Uqmadze, a local aristocrat, decides to take her own life but the villagers spot her body in the river and manage to save her. After the suicide fiasco, Christine befriends Sona, her alleged well-wisher in hope to start her life anew. Instead of helping her, as promised, Sona takes Christine to the brothel…
|Antonine Abelishvili
|Qristine
|G. Pronispireli
|Jasoni
|Vaso Arabidze
|Datia
|Sopio Kipshidze
|Marika
|M. Gogolashvili
|Sona
|Babo Rostomashvili
|Nata
