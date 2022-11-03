Not Available

Qristine

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Georgian-Film

Christine, a village girl, raped by Jason Uqmadze, a local aristocrat, decides to take her own life but the villagers spot her body in the river and manage to save her. After the suicide fiasco, Christine befriends Sona, her alleged well-wisher in hope to start her life anew. Instead of helping her, as promised, Sona takes Christine to the brothel…

Cast

Antonine AbelishviliQristine
G. PronispireliJasoni
Vaso ArabidzeDatia
Sopio KipshidzeMarika
M. GogolashviliSona
Babo RostomashviliNata

View Full Cast >

Images