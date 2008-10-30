2008

Quantum of Solace

  • Adventure
  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 30th, 2008

Studio

Eon Productions

Quantum of Solace continues the adventures of James Bond after Casino Royale. Betrayed by Vesper, the woman he loved, 007 fights the urge to make his latest mission personal. Pursuing his determination to uncover the truth, Bond and M interrogate Mr. White, who reveals that the organization that blackmailed Vesper is far more complex and dangerous than anyone had imagined.

Cast

Daniel CraigJames Bond
Olga KurylenkoCamille Montes
Mathieu AmalricDominic Greene
Judi DenchM
Giancarlo GianniniRené Mathis
Gemma ArtertonStrawberry Fields

View Full Cast >

Images

15 More Images