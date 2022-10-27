1957

Quatermass 2

  • Horror
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 31st, 1957

Studio

Hammer Film Productions

Quatermass is the director of an important scientific base, where he builds nuclear rockets for the colonization of the Moon. A strange fall of meteorites in a nearby village leads to the discovery of a huge base under a strict military control, officially a factory of artificial food. Quatermass reveals that the factory is actually breeding alien creatures.

Cast

Brian DonlevyProf. Bernard Quatermass
John LongdenChief Inspector Lomax
William FranklynDr. Tom Brand
Bryan ForbesMarsh
Charles Lloyd PackDawson, work camp manager
Tom ChattoVincent Broadhead, M.P.

View Full Cast >

Images