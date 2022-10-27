Quatermass 2

Quatermass is the director of an important scientific base, where he builds nuclear rockets for the colonization of the Moon. A strange fall of meteorites in a nearby village leads to the discovery of a huge base under a strict military control, officially a factory of artificial food. Quatermass reveals that the factory is actually breeding alien creatures.
|Brian Donlevy
|Prof. Bernard Quatermass
|John Longden
|Chief Inspector Lomax
|William Franklyn
|Dr. Tom Brand
|Bryan Forbes
|Marsh
|Charles Lloyd Pack
|Dawson, work camp manager
|Tom Chatto
|Vincent Broadhead, M.P.
