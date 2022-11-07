Queen Boxer

Fan Kao-to is a worker who had enough of corruption in Shanghai. He tries to crush the organization alone. An attempt has been made before but ended up with the big Axe Gang, several of their brands in the man. The man's sister arrives in Shanghai at the same time as Fan Kao-to go out on one-man war, and she wants to do her in the fight, also, she takes the war personally.
|Peter Yang Kwan
|Fan Kao To
|Chia Ling
|Ma Su Chen
|Lee Ying
|The Big Boss
|Cheung Kwong-Chiu
|Chen Yu-Hsin
|Sit Hon
