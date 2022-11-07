Not Available

Queen Boxer

  • Action

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

H.K. Fong Ming Motion Picture Co. Ltd.

Fan Kao-to is a worker who had enough of corruption in Shanghai. He tries to crush the organization alone. An attempt has been made before but ended up with the big Axe Gang, several of their brands in the man. The man's sister arrives in Shanghai at the same time as Fan Kao-to go out on one-man war, and she wants to do her in the fight, also, she takes the war personally.

Cast

Peter Yang KwanFan Kao To
Chia LingMa Su Chen
Lee YingThe Big Boss
Cheung Kwong-Chiu
Chen Yu-Hsin
Sit Hon

