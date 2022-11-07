Queen - Greatest Video Hits

Not Available

Greatest Video Hits 1 was the first Queen video collection on DVD. Most of the content was released previously on the VHS cassette Greatest Flix in 1981. It was released in October 2002, and included video hits of the band between 1973 and 1981. There is also a Greatest Video Hits 2. The DVD peaked at number one in UK, with sales of more than 90,000 copies. It was also the best selling DVD of the year in 2002. It was also number one in USA (platinum), Germany (gold), Spain and other countries. It was also 4 times platinum in Australia, 3 times platinum in Canada, platinum in Poland, and other places.