Queen - Live at the Rainbow \'74

For the long time fan, maybe the most outstanding concert of Queen. The reason? It gives a perfect overview of an early Queen presentation. The material, the costumes, and the performance of the members are really great and supported by the hilarious conversational approach of a young Freddie Mercury. In one of the last interviews, the singer Freddie Mercury said that the way he looked in those days were ridiculous; many would argue. The band looked very theatrical and outrageous. That's the way that the orthodox, good old fashion Queen fan likes it more, so it's joyful to see the careful treatment of the performance and the power of the Queen sound when all the members of the band sing together.