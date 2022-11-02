Not Available

Queen of Atlantis

  • Fantasy
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Antinea, the Queen of Atlantis, rules her secret kingdom hidden beneath the Sahara Desert. One day two lost explorers stumble into her kingdom, and soon realize that they haven’t really been saved—Antinea has a habit of taking men as lovers, then when she’s done with them, she kills them and keeps them mummified.

Cast

Heinz KlingenbergLt. Saint-Avit
Gustav DiesslCapt. Morange
Vladimir SokoloffGraf Bielowski
FlorelleClementine
Mathias WiemanEwar Torstenson
Georges TourreilLt. Ferrieres

Images