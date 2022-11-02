Antinea, the Queen of Atlantis, rules her secret kingdom hidden beneath the Sahara Desert. One day two lost explorers stumble into her kingdom, and soon realize that they haven’t really been saved—Antinea has a habit of taking men as lovers, then when she’s done with them, she kills them and keeps them mummified.
|Heinz Klingenberg
|Lt. Saint-Avit
|Gustav Diessl
|Capt. Morange
|Vladimir Sokoloff
|Graf Bielowski
|Florelle
|Clementine
|Mathias Wieman
|Ewar Torstenson
|Georges Tourreil
|Lt. Ferrieres
