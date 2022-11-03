Not Available

Queen of the Lake

  • Fantasy
  • Family

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

EuroVideo Medien GmbH

Prince Victor looks in vain for a swan which was wounded by one of his servants. Instead he discovers a beautiful girl with golden hair who has an arrow in her shoulder. She is dumb and can't explain her origin. He falls immediately for her. The girl quickly recovers, but disappears mysteriously.

Cast

Max UrlacherPrinc Viktor
Jitka SchneiderováPrincezna Odetta
Ivana ChýlkováJezerní královna
Jan HrušínskýPrincův sluha Štěpán
Jiřina BohdalováVodnice
Miroslav TáborskýRudovous

