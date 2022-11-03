Queen of the Lake

Prince Victor looks in vain for a swan which was wounded by one of his servants. Instead he discovers a beautiful girl with golden hair who has an arrow in her shoulder. She is dumb and can't explain her origin. He falls immediately for her. The girl quickly recovers, but disappears mysteriously.
|Max Urlacher
|Princ Viktor
|Jitka Schneiderová
|Princezna Odetta
|Ivana Chýlková
|Jezerní královna
|Jan Hrušínský
|Princův sluha Štěpán
|Jiřina Bohdalová
|Vodnice
|Miroslav Táborský
|Rudovous
View Full Cast >