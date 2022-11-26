Not Available

Masked country singer Orville Peck shines the spotlight on members of the drag community in Austin Peters' video for Queen of the Rodeo. Opening on a dirt road in the middle of nowhere, we are introduced to Jem, a First Nations community member and drag queen about whom the song was written. Looking to hitchike to the rodeo, Jem catches the attention of a middle-aged man heading in the same direction. Juxtaposing rugged Americana with drag culture, the video explores the hidden desires of the characters at the event, whilst highlighting Jem's unlikely journey from trepidatious entrant to earning the Queen of the Rodeo title.