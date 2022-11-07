Queen of the Stardust Ballroom

A middle-aged woman finds herself simply a widow, a grandmother and a person when a friend takes her to the Stardust Ballroom, a dance hall which recreates the music and atmosphere of the 1940s. There she encounters a most unlikely Prince Charming, a middle-aged mailman. With this encounter, life takes on a new meaning for the film's heroine.
|Maureen Stapleton
|Bea Asher
|Charles Durning
|Al Green
|Michael Brandon
|David
|Michael Strong
|Jack
|Charlotte Rae
|Helen
|Beverly Sanders
|Diane
