Queen of the Stardust Ballroom

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Tomorrow Entertainment

A middle-aged woman finds herself simply a widow, a grandmother and a person when a friend takes her to the Stardust Ballroom, a dance hall which recreates the music and atmosphere of the 1940s. There she encounters a most unlikely Prince Charming, a middle-aged mailman. With this encounter, life takes on a new meaning for the film's heroine.

Cast

Maureen StapletonBea Asher
Charles DurningAl Green
Michael BrandonDavid
Michael StrongJack
Charlotte RaeHelen
Beverly SandersDiane

Images