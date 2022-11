Not Available

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE Rockpalast: Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Düsseldorf, Germany 11/08/2013 SET LIST: You Think I Ain’t Worth A Dollar, But I Feel Like A Millionaire No One Knows My God Is The Sun Burn The Witch I Sat By The Ocean Long Slow Goodbye …Like Clockwork In The Fade Misfit Love If I Had A Tail Kalopsia Little Sister Smooth Sailing Make It Wit Chu Mexicola Better Living Through Chemistry Go With The Flow