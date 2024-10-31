1950. William Lee, an American expat in Mexico City, spends his days almost entirely alone, except for a few contacts with other members of the small American community. His encounter with Eugene Allerton, an expat former soldier, new to the city, shows him, for the first time, that it might be finally possible to establish an intimate connection with somebody.
|Daniel Craig
|William Lee
|Drew Starkey
|Eugene Allerton
|Lesley Manville
|Dr. Cotter
|Jason Schwartzman
|Joe
|Henry Zaga
|Winston Moor
|Drew Droege
|John Dume
