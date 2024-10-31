Not Available

Queer

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Luca Guadagnino

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Frenesy Film

1950. William Lee, an American expat in Mexico City, spends his days almost entirely alone, except for a few contacts with other members of the small American community. His encounter with Eugene Allerton, an expat former soldier, new to the city, shows him, for the first time, that it might be finally possible to establish an intimate connection with somebody.

Cast

Daniel CraigWilliam Lee
Drew StarkeyEugene Allerton
Lesley ManvilleDr. Cotter
Jason SchwartzmanJoe
Henry ZagaWinston Moor
Drew DroegeJohn Dume

