1990

Quick Change

  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 12th, 1990

Studio

Devoted Productions

With the aid of his girlfriend, Phyllis Potter, and best friend, Loomis, Grimm enters a Manhattan bank dressed as a clown, creates a hostage situation and executes a flawless robbery. The only thing left for the trio to do is make their getaway out of the city and to the airport. It sounds simple enough, but it seems that fate deserts them immediately after the bank heist. One mishap after another conspires to keep these robbers from reaching freedom.

Cast

Bill MurrayGrimm
Geena DavisPhyllis Potter
Randy QuaidLoomis
Jason RobardsChief Rotzinger
Stanley TucciJohnny
Phil HartmanHal Edison

View Full Cast >

Images