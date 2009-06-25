Quiet Chaos

Pietro is a successful businessman with a wife and a daughter. One day he helps his brother save two women from drowning at the beach. When he returns home he finds that his wife has died. Now Pietro has to take care of his daughter, Claudia. When he drives her to school soon after, he decides to wait for her all day in front of the school, and soon that's what he does every day. Written by Peter
|Alessandro Gassman
|Carlo
|Valeria Golino
|Marta
|Isabella Ferrari
|Eleonora Simonicini
|Blu Yoshimi
|Claudia
|Hippolyte Girardot
|Jean Claude
|Kasia Smutniak
|Jolanda
