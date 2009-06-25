2009

Quiet Chaos

  • Romance
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

June 25th, 2009

Studio

Portobello Pictures

Pietro is a successful businessman with a wife and a daughter. One day he helps his brother save two women from drowning at the beach. When he returns home he finds that his wife has died. Now Pietro has to take care of his daughter, Claudia. When he drives her to school soon after, he decides to wait for her all day in front of the school, and soon that's what he does every day. Written by Peter

Cast

Alessandro GassmanCarlo
Valeria GolinoMarta
Isabella FerrariEleonora Simonicini
Blu YoshimiClaudia
Hippolyte GirardotJean Claude
Kasia SmutniakJolanda

Images