Behind the glitz and glamour of Tinseltown exists a harsh reality. Lolita (Hilary Swank) is a streetwalker hustling for business on Hollywood Blvd. Julie (Meta Golding) is a waitress coping with a sexual assault. And Peter (Peter Dobson) is struggling to come to terms with his sexuality. Their lives touch each other in ways they never expected in this drama co-starring Chad Lowe, Natasha Gregson Wagner and Jake Busey.