A nobleman with a literary flair, the Marquis de Sade lives in a madhouse where a beautiful laundry maid smuggles his erotic stories to a printer, defying orders from the asylum's resident priest. The titillating passages whip all of France into a sexual frenzy, until a fiercely conservative doctor tries to put an end to the fun.
|Geoffrey Rush
|The Marquis de Sade
|Kate Winslet
|Madeleine \'Maddy\' LeClerc
|Joaquin Phoenix
|The Abbe du Coulmier
|Michael Caine
|Dr. Royer-Collard
|Billie Whitelaw
|Madame LeClerc
|Patrick Malahide
|Delbené
View Full Cast >