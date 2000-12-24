2000

Quills

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

December 24th, 2000

Studio

Charenton Productions

A nobleman with a literary flair, the Marquis de Sade lives in a madhouse where a beautiful laundry maid smuggles his erotic stories to a printer, defying orders from the asylum's resident priest. The titillating passages whip all of France into a sexual frenzy, until a fiercely conservative doctor tries to put an end to the fun.

Cast

Geoffrey RushThe Marquis de Sade
Kate WinsletMadeleine \'Maddy\' LeClerc
Joaquin PhoenixThe Abbe du Coulmier
Michael CaineDr. Royer-Collard
Billie WhitelawMadame LeClerc
Patrick MalahideDelbené

