¿Quién mató a Mariano Ferreyra?

The journalist Andrés Oviedo must write about the murder of a young political activist Mariano Ferreyra for the magazine where he works. Oviedo performs a series of interviews and dialogues with familiars and friends of Ferreyra. The search for the truth and the motifs of the crime lead him to confront his publishers, who removed him from the case. In front of the arising complications, Andrés doubts to proceed with the investigation, but the support of his daughter, of the same generation as Mariano, helps him to continue. (FILMAFFINITY)