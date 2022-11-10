Set against the back drop of Rome in crisis, General Marcus Vinicius returns to the city from the battle fields and falls in love with a Christian woman, Lygia. Caught in the grip of insanity, Nero's atrocities become more extreme and he burns Rome, laying the blame on the Christians. Vinicius races to save Lygia from the wrath of Nero as the empire of Rome collapses around them.
|Robert Taylor
|Marcus Vinicius
|Deborah Kerr
|Lygia
|Leo Genn
|Petronius
|Peter Ustinov
|Nero
|Patricia Laffan
|Poppaea
|Finlay Currie
|Peter
View Full Cast >