2010

R

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 14th, 2010

Studio

Nordisk Film

The R of the title stands for the young protagonist, Rune, fearlessly played by Pilou Asbæk. Imprisoned for violent assault, he's a cocky, good-looking young man placed in the hardcore ward, where his survival depends on quickly learning the prison's parallel world of rules, honor, and obligations. R also stands for Rachid, a young Muslim prisoner who becomes Rune's friend and accomplice, defying the rigid racial stratifications among the inmates. Written by Los Angeles Film Festival

Cast

Dulfi Al-JabouriRashid
Roland MøllerMureren
Omar ShargawiBazhir
Kim WintherKim
Sune NørgaardSune
Søren Thomsen4. vest

View Full Cast >

Images