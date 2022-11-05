Mexican and Latin-American classic. Four independent stories based on writer Francisco Rojas Gonzáles's work, depicting the reality of Mexican indian people: Las Vacas, Nuestra Señora, El Tuerto and La Potranca. In El Tuerto, crosseyed boy is made fun of by his mates. His religious mother asks God to make the boy's eyes equal. The outcome is tragic.
|Juan Cano
|Don Remigio (segment "Las vacas")
|Rafael Ramírez
|The Cousin (segment "Las vacas")
|Conchita Montes
|The City Woman (segment "Las vacas")
|Eduardo Urruchua
|The City Man (segment "Las vacas")
|Olimpia Alazraki
|Jane Davis (segment "Nuestra Señora"
|Doctor González
|Himself (segment "Nuestra Señora")
