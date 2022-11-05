Not Available

Raíces

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Teleproducciones

Mexican and Latin-American classic. Four independent stories based on writer Francisco Rojas Gonzáles's work, depicting the reality of Mexican indian people: Las Vacas, Nuestra Señora, El Tuerto and La Potranca. In El Tuerto, crosseyed boy is made fun of by his mates. His religious mother asks God to make the boy's eyes equal. The outcome is tragic.

Cast

Juan CanoDon Remigio (segment "Las vacas")
Rafael RamírezThe Cousin (segment "Las vacas")
Conchita MontesThe City Woman (segment "Las vacas")
Eduardo UrruchuaThe City Man (segment "Las vacas")
Olimpia AlazrakiJane Davis (segment "Nuestra Señora"
Doctor GonzálezHimself (segment "Nuestra Señora")

View Full Cast >

Images