Rachel Feinstein - Thug Tears

Not Available

With spot-on impersonations of everyone from thugs to new age men to her own grandmother, it's no wonder Rachel's voice-over skills have been sought by Comedy Central, Spike TV, and Adult Swim. Growing up as the daughter of a civil rights lawyer and a blues musician, she developed a keen eye for the absurd and unjust. Now, with the release of her debut album, no one is safe from her pinpoint takedowns - her flower child mother, "whore-ish" friends, even herself. In the same blistering set she'll make you laugh about women in 1940s movies - and women in porn movies.