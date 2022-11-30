Rachel from New York

Not Available

Rachel lives in L.A., and is a recent transplant from the East Coast, starting anew as she deals with a difficult breakup. Despite her new California lifestyle of juicing and jogging, she clearly hasn't gotten over her ex and unable to embrace the laidback nature of her new home. After a fraught conversation, she decides to go on a date with a guy "outside her type." But the date-- a black man who's an entrepreneur-- goes off the rails, revealing just how out of place Rachel really is.