Rachel Hollis Presents Made for More

Are you ready for a girl’s night out unlike anything you’ve experienced before? Fresh off the success of her best-selling Girl, Wash Your Face, author, mama of four, CEO/founder of popular The Chic Site blog Rachel Hollis’ is taking the audience on an inside look at chasing the biggest of dreams. Rachel Hollis’ belief that she’s here to change the world will inspire you to believe you can do the same. It’s that belief that had her start a live event series where women who don’t look the same, vote the same or act the same come together to be inspired, supported and enveloped in community. Believing you’re enough, that you can chase the biggest dreams – they’re all tackled in the documentary capturing the conquering of Rachel’s own fears and trusting her gut. This is your chance to get a peek inside and then have a Q&A with Rachel after the show. This is promised to be a night you and your girlfriends will never forget!