Smashing taboos and redefining philanthropy, Payasos L.A. is a group of gay Latino men who wear clown make-up, go-go dance at leather bars, and try to make the world a better place. 'Rad Queers: Payasos L.A.' offers an intimate glimpse into the Payasos' world, their wild fund-raising parties, and the lives of its members, including the Mr. Los Angeles Leather title-winner for 2011, Leonardo Iriarte.