2015

Radiant Sea

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 25th, 2015

Studio

Not Available

Marek starts as a trainee on a container ship. It's 197 meters long, 30 meters wide, and bound for Martinique. Full of anticipation, he leaves his parents' farm in Western Pomerania and goes on board at Saint-Nazaire. Marek wants to find freedom and falls in love with the enigmatic sailor Jean. Will it just be a fling or will it last forever? Does Jean actually have a lover in every port? On his trip across the Atlantic, Marek may not actually become a sailor, but he does grow up. A romantic coming-of-age trip over the Atlantic and a maritime boy's dream about love under the conditions of modern cargo shipping.

Cast

Martin SznurMarek
Jules SagotJean
Katharina MelchiorMarek's Mother
Niels MelchiorMarek's Father
Lisa MelchiorMarek's Sister
Sarah MelchiorMarek's Sister

