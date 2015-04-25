Radiant Sea

2015

Marek starts as a trainee on a container ship. It's 197 meters long, 30 meters wide, and bound for Martinique. Full of anticipation, he leaves his parents' farm in Western Pomerania and goes on board at Saint-Nazaire. Marek wants to find freedom and falls in love with the enigmatic sailor Jean. Will it just be a fling or will it last forever? Does Jean actually have a lover in every port? On his trip across the Atlantic, Marek may not actually become a sailor, but he does grow up. A romantic coming-of-age trip over the Atlantic and a maritime boy's dream about love under the conditions of modern cargo shipping.