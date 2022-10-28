François Gautier is stingy! Saving puts the joy, it causes pay sweats. His life is set for the sole purpose of never spend anything. A life that will switch in one day: he falls in love and discovers he has a daughter he did not know existed. Forced to lie in order to hide his terrible default, this will be the beginning for François problems. Because lie can sometimes be expensive. Very expensive…
|Dany Boon
|François Gautier
|Laurence Arné
|Valérie
|Noémie Schmidt
|Laura
|Patrick Ridremont
|Cédric, le voisin
|Karina Marimon
|Carole
|Nicolas Lumbreras
|Rémy, le banquier
