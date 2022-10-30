Radio Mary

Not Available

Mary (Kate Lyn Sheil) lives alone. She is waiting for something to happen in her life. Riding the elevator to work, a strange man, Hayward, grabs her shoulder and speaks to her telepathically. “Do you believe in magic?” This triggers a nervous breakdown. After a visit to the emergency room, Mary goes to stay at her sister’s house, and goes into therapy. Mary can now hear people’s thoughts, and she starts hearing music that seems to be broadcast from her mind. Adapted by Gary Walkow from his novel of the same name.