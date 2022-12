Not Available

Rafael Alencar and his massive 10-inch uncut cock are legendary in the gay porn industry, and it’s with Lucas Entertainment that he makes his Bareback Premiere! Rafael plunges all 10 inches of his raw meat into Dakota Payne’s ass. Later on, Andre Donovan makes Drake Rogers submit to his black top cock. Benjamin Gomez rides Adonis Couverture bareback. And Bogdan Gromov bottoms for Michael Lucas.