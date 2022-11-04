Man about town and First Class cricketer A.J. Raffles keeps himself solvent with daring robberies. Meeting Gwen from his schooldays and falling in love all over again, he spends the weekend with her parents, Lord and Lady Melrose. A necklace presents an irresistible temptation, but also in attendance is Scotland Yard's finest, finally on the trail.
|Olivia de Havilland
|Gwen
|Dame May Whitty
|Lady Melrose
|Dudley Digges
|MacKenzie
|Douglas Walton
|Bunny
|E.E. Clive
|Barraclough
|Lionel Pape
|Lord Melrose
