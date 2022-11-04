1939

Raffles

  • Adventure
  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 28th, 1939

Studio

Howard Productions

Man about town and First Class cricketer A.J. Raffles keeps himself solvent with daring robberies. Meeting Gwen from his schooldays and falling in love all over again, he spends the weekend with her parents, Lord and Lady Melrose. A necklace presents an irresistible temptation, but also in attendance is Scotland Yard's finest, finally on the trail.

Cast

Olivia de HavillandGwen
Dame May WhittyLady Melrose
Dudley DiggesMacKenzie
Douglas WaltonBunny
E.E. CliveBarraclough
Lionel PapeLord Melrose

