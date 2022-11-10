Not Available

Raging Phoenix

  • Thriller
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Baa-Ram-Ewe

A violent gang is abducting and killing women around Thailand. Sanim and his friends, having had loved ones abducted, have joined together to break the gang of kidnappers. In a botched kidnap attempt, Deu is saved by Sanim's crew. After learning their unique martial arts style, Deu helps lure the gang into an epic battle to save the women across Thailand.

Cast

JeeJa YaninDeu
Marc HoangJaguar Tokyo
David BuenoJaguar Bombay
Kazu Patrick TangSanim
Nui SaendaengKee-Muu
Boonprasert SalangamBull

