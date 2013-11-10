2013

Ragnarok

  • Action
  • Adventure

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

November 10th, 2013

Studio

Ghost VFX

Archaeologist Sigurd Svendsen discovers that the Oseberg ship hides a secret from the Viking Age. Along with his two children put Sigurd out on a quest to find the truth. The mystery leads them into "No Man's Land" between Norway and Russia where no man traveling in modern times. Old runes take on new meaning when the secret they uncover is more frightening than anyone could have imagined.

Cast

Nicolai Cleve BrochAllan
Bjørn SundquistLeif
Sofia HelinElisabeth
Maria Annette Tanderød BerglydRagnhild
Barbara KeeganBrage
Terje StrømdahlMuseum director

