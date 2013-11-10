Archaeologist Sigurd Svendsen discovers that the Oseberg ship hides a secret from the Viking Age. Along with his two children put Sigurd out on a quest to find the truth. The mystery leads them into "No Man's Land" between Norway and Russia where no man traveling in modern times. Old runes take on new meaning when the secret they uncover is more frightening than anyone could have imagined.
|Nicolai Cleve Broch
|Allan
|Bjørn Sundquist
|Leif
|Sofia Helin
|Elisabeth
|Maria Annette Tanderød Berglyd
|Ragnhild
|Barbara Keegan
|Brage
|Terje Strømdahl
|Museum director
