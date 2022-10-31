Raid of the Rainbow Lounge

Not Available

A full length documentary film recounting the events surrounding the widely publicized and controversial raid of a Fort Worth, Texas gay bar in 2009. Following a sordid aftermath, Fort Worth would become a leader in LGBT (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender) equality. However, that journey was not smooth and without controversies. Witness history unfold as this film documents that journey from the perspective of eyewitnesses, activists and politicians who helped change the city. Narrated by television icon and Emmy nominated actress, Meredith Baxter.