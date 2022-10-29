Not Available

Railroad Man

  • Drama

A railway stationmaster at a dying end-of-the-line village in Hokkaido is haunted by memories of his dead wife and daughter. When the railroad line is scheduled to be closed, he is offered a job at a hotel, but he is emotionally unable to part with his career as a railroader. His life takes a turn when he meets a young woman with an interest in trains who resembles his daughter

Cast

Ryoko HirosueYukiko Sato
Hidetaka YoshiokaHideo Sugiura
Masanobu AndoToshiyuki Yoshioka
Tomoko NaraokaMune Kato
Yoshiko TanakaAkiko Sugiura
Nenji KobayashiSenji Sugiura

