Railroad Man

A railway stationmaster at a dying end-of-the-line village in Hokkaido is haunted by memories of his dead wife and daughter. When the railroad line is scheduled to be closed, he is offered a job at a hotel, but he is emotionally unable to part with his career as a railroader. His life takes a turn when he meets a young woman with an interest in trains who resembles his daughter
|Ryoko Hirosue
|Yukiko Sato
|Hidetaka Yoshioka
|Hideo Sugiura
|Masanobu Ando
|Toshiyuki Yoshioka
|Tomoko Naraoka
|Mune Kato
|Yoshiko Tanaka
|Akiko Sugiura
|Nenji Kobayashi
|Senji Sugiura
View Full Cast >