Raise Your Voice is a coming-of-age story centered around a small-town singer (Hilary Duff), brokenhearted by the death of her brother in a car crash,who had secretly submitted her for a summer session at a performing arts academy in Los Angeles. In the performing arts academy, she experiences a whole new way of life in the big city, far from the small town lifestyle she's used to.
|Oliver James
|Jay Corgan
|David Keith
|Simon Fletcher
|Johnny Lewis
|Engelbert "Kiwi" Wilson
|Rita Wilson
|Francis Fletcher
|Dana Davis
|Denise Gilmore
|Lauren C. Mayhew
|Robin Childers
