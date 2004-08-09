2004

Raise Your Voice

  • Music
  • Drama
  • Romance

Release Date

August 9th, 2004

Studio

Brookwell-McNamara Entertainment

Raise Your Voice is a coming-of-age story centered around a small-town singer (Hilary Duff), brokenhearted by the death of her brother in a car crash,who had secretly submitted her for a summer session at a performing arts academy in Los Angeles. In the performing arts academy, she experiences a whole new way of life in the big city, far from the small town lifestyle she's used to.

Cast

Oliver JamesJay Corgan
David KeithSimon Fletcher
Johnny LewisEngelbert "Kiwi" Wilson
Rita WilsonFrancis Fletcher
Dana DavisDenise Gilmore
Lauren C. MayhewRobin Childers

