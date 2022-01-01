Raisins Sold Out: The California Raisins II

This special has the band hiring a slick-talking new manager in an attempt to make a comeback. Under his guidance, the Raisins try their hand at various new musical genres, including Disco Polka, Country Rap, and Demolition Rock, to humorous effect. The group's troubles begin to manifest, however, upon the replacement of singer A.C. with their manager's young protégé
|Brian Cummings
|Leonard Limabean/Lick Broccoli
|Jim Cummings
|AC
|Dorian Harewood
|Stretch
|Brian Stokes Mitchell
|Red
|Todd Tolces
|Rudy Bagaman
View Full Cast >