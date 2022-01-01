1990

Raisins Sold Out: The California Raisins II

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 31st, 1990

Studio

Not Available

This special has the band hiring a slick-talking new manager in an attempt to make a comeback. Under his guidance, the Raisins try their hand at various new musical genres, including Disco Polka, Country Rap, and Demolition Rock, to humorous effect. The group's troubles begin to manifest, however, upon the replacement of singer A.C. with their manager's young protégé

Cast

Brian CummingsLeonard Limabean/Lick Broccoli
Jim CummingsAC
Dorian HarewoodStretch
Brian Stokes MitchellRed
Todd TolcesRudy Bagaman

