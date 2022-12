Not Available

King Rajendra Varman and Queen Mrinalini are reigning the Vyjayanti empire. Mahendra Varman is the rival and the neighbouring king. Kannika is the minister’s daughter, who is in love with King Rajendra Varman and aims to attain him at any cost. This convoluted tale of palace intrigue, suspicion, unreciprocated love, seduction, villainy and piety was interspersed with excellent music.