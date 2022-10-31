Rajadhi Raja

Not Available

Raja (Raghava Lawrence), a native of Coutrallam, is a happy-go-lucky-youngster. Tragedy strike his life when his father loses his hand when a doctor in an inebriated condition operates on him. As expected his father is gagged by cops and lawyers. They assault him. In his death bed, his father gets a promise that he would make his three brothers into a cop, lawyer and doctor. Though Raja realises his mission, he falls for his own acts. The trio (who become doctor, policeman and a lawyer) gang up with a baddie Shyla (Mumtaj), a gangster, who rises to become a Minister. It is up to Raja to end their atrocities and teach them a lesson.