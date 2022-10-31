Not Available

Rakht Charitra II

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Cloud Nine Movies

The film is based on the true story about the infamous feud between Paritala Ravi and Maddelacheruvu Soori that rocked Andhra Pradesh to its very core. This is a story about a one man’s rise to power and how he avenged the death of his family members. The movie serves a deadly concoction of politics, family feuds, caste-crimes, and assassinations with engaging story telling.

Cast

Suriya SivakumarSurya
Radhika ApteNandini
Vivek OberoiPratap Ravi
PriyamaniGangula Bhanumati
Ajaz Khan
Shatrughan SinhaShivaji

