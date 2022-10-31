Rakht Charitra II

The film is based on the true story about the infamous feud between Paritala Ravi and Maddelacheruvu Soori that rocked Andhra Pradesh to its very core. This is a story about a one man’s rise to power and how he avenged the death of his family members. The movie serves a deadly concoction of politics, family feuds, caste-crimes, and assassinations with engaging story telling.
|Suriya Sivakumar
|Surya
|Radhika Apte
|Nandini
|Vivek Oberoi
|Pratap Ravi
|Priyamani
|Gangula Bhanumati
|Ajaz Khan
|Shatrughan Sinha
|Shivaji
