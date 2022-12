Not Available

Ramayani is a 1945 Hindi mythological film directed by Sarvottam Badami for Purnima Productions. The music direction was by S. N. Tripathi with lyrics written by Bekal Several films were made in that era based on the Ramayana. Vijay Bhatt made his famous Ram Rajya (1943), and Purnima Productions made their version of the epic, titling it Ramayani The film starred Pahari Sanyal, Nargis, Chandra Mohan, Rose, Kanhaiyalal and Amirbai Karnataki [Wikipedia]