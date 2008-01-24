When governments fail to act on behalf of captive missionaries, ex-Green Beret John James Rambo sets aside his peaceful existence along the Salween River in a war-torn region of Thailand to take action. Although he's still haunted by violent memories of his time as a U.S. soldier during the Vietnam War, Rambo can hardly turn his back on the aid workers who so desperately need his help.
|Sylvester Stallone
|John Rambo
|Julie Benz
|Sarah
|Matthew Marsden
|School Boy
|Reynaldo Gallegos
|Diaz
|Jake La Botz
|Reese
|Tim Kang
|En-Joo
