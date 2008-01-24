2008

Rambo

  • Action
  • Thriller

Not Available

Not Available

January 24th, 2008

Nu Image

When governments fail to act on behalf of captive missionaries, ex-Green Beret John James Rambo sets aside his peaceful existence along the Salween River in a war-torn region of Thailand to take action. Although he's still haunted by violent memories of his time as a U.S. soldier during the Vietnam War, Rambo can hardly turn his back on the aid workers who so desperately need his help.

Sylvester StalloneJohn Rambo
Julie BenzSarah
Matthew MarsdenSchool Boy
Reynaldo GallegosDiaz
Jake La BotzReese
Tim KangEn-Joo

