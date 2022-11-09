Rambo: First Blood Part II

Col. Troutman recruits ex-Green Beret John Rambo for a highly secret and dangerous mission. Teamed with freedom fighter Co Bao, Rambo goes deep into Vietnam to rescue POWs. Deserted by his own team, he's left in a hostile jungle to fight for his life, avenge the death of a woman and bring corrupt officials to justice.
|Sylvester Stallone
|John J. Rambo
|Richard Crenna
|Col. Samuel Trautman
|Charles Napier
|Marshall Murdock
|Steven Berkoff
|Lt. Col. Podovsky
|Julia Nickson
|Co Bao
|George Cheung
|Capt Vinh
