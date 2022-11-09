1985

Rambo: First Blood Part II

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 20th, 1985

Studio

TriStar Pictures

Col. Troutman recruits ex-Green Beret John Rambo for a highly secret and dangerous mission. Teamed with freedom fighter Co Bao, Rambo goes deep into Vietnam to rescue POWs. Deserted by his own team, he's left in a hostile jungle to fight for his life, avenge the death of a woman and bring corrupt officials to justice.

Cast

Sylvester StalloneJohn J. Rambo
Richard CrennaCol. Samuel Trautman
Charles NapierMarshall Murdock
Steven BerkoffLt. Col. Podovsky
Julia NicksonCo Bao
George CheungCapt Vinh

