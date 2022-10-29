Ramdhanu-The Rainbow

Not Available

Mitali was a worried mother. This time, once again, her 5 year old son Gogol had failed to pass the admission test in a reputed school. Mitali was determined to get her son admitted into a reputed school. Gogol loved the song of birds, the flight of the kites, the rustling of the leaves, the wide expanse of the blue sky. Laltu Dutta, her husband, owned a chemist's shop. Mitali's desperation worries Laltu & he decide to approach a tout and is willing to pay him a handsome amount for his son's admission. Mitali decides to enroll herself along with Laltu in a school that coaches parents to conduct themselves at interviews. Laltu is very reluctant at first, but finally gives in to his wife's persuasions...