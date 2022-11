Not Available

Egyptologist Zahi Hawass presents this Discovery Channel documentary exploring the mysterious death of an ancient pharoah. Though Ramesses III, who ruled Egypt between 1186 BC and 1155 BC, would arguably have been the most powerful human being in the world during his lifetime, analysis of his mummified remains revealed that he was killed by a sharp blade. Hawass and a team of helpers set out to solve this ancient murder mystery.